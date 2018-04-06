Quantcast

Jason Pett | PwC

By: Daily Record Staff April 6, 2018

Jason Pett has been named a risk assurance leader with PricewaterhouseCoopers. Based in Baltimore, Pett is a PwC partner bringing more than 20 years of experience delivering strategically aligned and tech-enabled risk management, compliance and internal audit and external audit services to globally diversified Fortune 500 companies. In his role, Pett will be focus on further expanding ...

