Boss buzzing you after hours? One city might let you say buzz off

By: Associated Press Deepti Hajela April 6, 2018

Technology that once promised freedom from the confines of an office has, for many workers, become a ball and chain, blurring the lines between work hours and, well, any other hours. A New York City Council member wants to put a stop to that. The proposal would bar employers from requiring employees to respond to non-emergency ...

