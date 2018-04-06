State recognizes financial education award winners

The nonprofits Creating Assets, Savings and Hope (CASH) Campaign of Maryland, Maryland Council on Economic Education and the Maryland State Department of Education announced the winners of the fifth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards at a reception March 12 in Annapolis.

The winners were also formally recognized by the Maryland General Assembly for their awards.

The Financial Education and Capability Awards Program highlights the dedication and success of public school teachers, community champions and outstanding organizations who deliver financial education. Financial education for people of all ages focuses on a range of financial management concepts and behaviors including budgeting, careers and income, credit, savings, financial decision-making, and understanding values and habits about money.

2018 Financial Education and Capability Awards and a $1,000 prize were given to Tracey Gay of North Harford Elementary School in Harford County in the Elementary School Teacher or Program, Emily Shank of Pittsville Middle School and Bennett Middle School in Wicomico County in the Middle School Teacher or Program category and Tim Rodman, a social studies teacher at Walter Johnson High School in Montgomery County in the High School Teacher or Program.

Karen Gibbs of The Gibbs Perspective in Baltimore County was given the Community Champion Award for an Individual Educator and CASA of Baltimore won the Outstanding Organization Award.

To submit images for a future Business Album, contact swallace@thedailyrecord.com.