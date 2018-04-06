State recognizes financial education award winners

Karen Gibbs, center, of The Gibbs Perspective, displays her Community Champion Award for an Individual Educator during the fifth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards. Joining Gibbs is Robin McKinney, left, co-founder and CEO of The CASH Campaign of Maryland; and Meg Woodside, a trustee with The Woodside Foundation. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Dr. Lynne Gilli, left, assistant superintendent for the division of career and college readiness with the Maryland State Department of Education, gives the 2018 Financial Education & Capability Award for Elementary School Teacher or Program Award to Tracey Gay, center, of North Harford Elementary School. Joining them for the presentation is Mary Ann Hewitt, right, the executive director of the Maryland Council on Economic Education. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
From left, Pablo Blank, the immigration integration programs manager of CASA; Kathy Klausmeier, co-chair of the Maryland Commission on Financial Education & Capability; and Abdel Piedramartel, education coordinator with CASA, attended the fifth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards. CASA received the Outstanding Organization Award at the event. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Tim Rodman, left, a social studies teacher at Walter Johnson High School, is congratulated by his state Sen. Richard Madaleno, D-Montgomery during the fifth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards. CASA received the Outstanding Organization Award at the event. Rodman won the High School Teacher or Program award at the event. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Jennifer Griffin, left, CTE Coordinator with the Maryland State Department of Education, takes a photo with Sue Rogan, the director of strategic partnerships with CASH Campaign of Maryland, during the fifth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
Emily Shank, left, a teacher at Pittsville Elementary and Middle schools and Bennett Middle School in Wicomico County, is congratulated by state Sen. James N. Mathias Jr., D-Somerset, Wicomico and Worcester for her winning the Middle School Teacher or Program Award at the fifth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards. (Photo by Richard Lippenholz)
The nonprofits Creating Assets, Savings and Hope (CASH) Campaign of Maryland, Maryland Council on Economic Education and the Maryland State Department of Education announced the winners of the fifth annual Financial Education and Capability Awards at a reception March 12 in Annapolis.
The winners were also formally recognized by the Maryland General Assembly for their awards.
The Financial Education and Capability Awards Program highlights the dedication and success of public school teachers, community champions and outstanding organizations who deliver financial education. Financial education for people of all ages focuses on a range of financial management concepts and behaviors including budgeting, careers and income, credit, savings, financial decision-making, and understanding values and habits about money.
2018 Financial Education and Capability Awards and a $1,000 prize were given to Tracey Gay of North Harford Elementary School in Harford County in the Elementary School Teacher or Program, Emily Shank of Pittsville Middle School and Bennett Middle School in Wicomico County in the Middle School Teacher or Program category and Tim Rodman, a social studies teacher at Walter Johnson High School in Montgomery County in the High School Teacher or Program.
Karen Gibbs of The Gibbs Perspective in Baltimore County was given the Community Champion Award for an Individual Educator and CASA of Baltimore won the Outstanding Organization Award.
