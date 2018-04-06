Todd Jennings | SHIFT

SHIFT , a Baltimore-based management consulting and recruiting company, has added Todd Jennings, executive technology adviser, to SHIFT Society, one of its core businesses.

Throughout his career, Jennings has gained extensive IT knowledge and leadership skills. He began his tech career in 1992 when he founded Cyber Tiger, a web application providing local networking, engineering, and support services to customers in 38 countries. In 2003, Jennings joined the Transplant Resource Center of Maryland as Chief Information Officer where he was responsible for general day-to-day operations, technology leadership. In 2005, Jennings founded Panthera Technology, an IT advisory, Managed Services provider and cyber security company aimed towards providing outsourced IT services.

Jennings holds a number of accomplishments, one being named Smart CEO Magazine’s Top IT Executive. He is a U.S. Navy veteran who helped design and implement the first NORS (Non-Operational Readiness System) which tracks and manages military airplane’s mission capabilities. He has also proudly completed the Ironman World Championship triathlon.

Active in the community, Jennings is a member of the board of directors for The Brigance Brigade, a nonprofit that helps equip, encourage and empower people living with ALS. Jennings earned a degree in applied physiology and kinesiology from the University of Florida.