Best Week, Worst Week: Report boosts central business district; Sinclair attacked for ‘fake news’ promos

Sinclair Broadcast group is navigating some choppy public relations waters this week after blowback from the public, other news organizations and Maryland politicians over its shot at the integrity of other U.S. media outlets while a new report and a deal for the Wells Fargo Tower has given a new sense of optimism for the Baltimore’s downtown office market.

Business writer Adam Bednar reported Monday that a new report from Newmark Knight Frank showed improvement, suggesting the leveling out of a gap between Baltimore’s urban and suburban markets, especially with regard to the Baltimore CBD submarket’s performance.

On Wednesday, California-based Hertz Investment Group showed more faith in the market with the purchase of the Wells Fargo Tower for $36.75 million, its first office property acquisition in Maryland.

The Newmark report runs contrary to the narrative that Baltimore’s issues with crime are turning off companies from locating in the city. Some researchers, such as CBRE’s Spencer Levy, have remained bullish on the city despite negative news because Baltimore is a hub in key growth sectors of the economy, such as health care and education.

On Thursday, downtown Partnership of Baltimore President Kirby Fowler urged business leaders to push back against what he believes are unfounded criticisms of the city’s central business district. His remarks centered on the release of the organization’s annual State of Downtown Report. During the event, Fowler and Mayor Catherine Pugh touted crime-fighting efforts city officials say have reduced violent crime downtown by 34 percent and citywide by 20 percent.

Meanwhile, the Hunt Valley-based Sinclair Broadcast Group is facing threats by Maryland Democrats and other political candidates to withdraw campaign ads from company-owned TV stations in response Sinclair’s ordering of its journalists to read from a corporate script about “fake news.”

Maryland businessman David Trone, a congressional candidate from Montgomery County, was the latest to pledge not to run commercials on the four Sinclair stations in the Baltimore and Washington areas. Thus far, only two others have made that pledge, but it could signal the start of a larger national boycott by Democratic politicians.

Maryland gubernatorial candidate Krish Vignarajah on Tuesday called on her rivals in the crowded Democratic field and other parties to join her boycott of Sinclair affiliates. Sinclair owns four television stations that broadcast in the state: WJLA-TV in Washington as well as WBFF-TV, WNUV-TV and WUTB-TV in Baltimore.

No one has indicated if they will join the boycott. Thus far, no Democratic candidates for governor have aired TV campaign ads.

A sense that the promo was a veiled attack on media rivals was bolstered by Sinclair contributor Boris Epshteyn, the former Trump campaign official whose political analyses are distributed to Sinclair stations on a “must-run” basis, when he addressed the controversy on-air late Wednesday.

David D. Smith, chairman of Sinclair Broadcast Group, said this week the media is getting his company all wrong, arguing that every local TV station is required to show “must run” programming from its network. Smith expressed disbelief over the criticism and defended the anchors’ segments, likening them to the late-night shows that networks air on their local affiliates, which he sees as just late-night political so-called comedy and that the networks “do exactly the same promotional things that we do” and such segments were standard practice in the industry.