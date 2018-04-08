Quantcast

IBM general counsel talks law, tech and policy at UMBC

By: Anamika Roy Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 8, 2018

Sharing information on the internet while making sure it doesn’t fall into the wrong hands will be a balancing act, said IBM General Counsel Michelle Browdy to an audience of students and faculty members at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County on Friday. Browdy was one of many speakers as part of an inaugural IBM-UMBC Day, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo