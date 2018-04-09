Quantcast

By: Jobs April 9, 2018

ATTORNEY
Seeking In-House Counsel for multi-state service corporation headquartered in Harford County.  Practice areas include acquisitions, real estate, contracts, employment law and negotiation.  Candidates must demonstrate excellent written and oral communication skills and have the ability to work independently. Full benefit package and competitive salary.
Please send resume to
or call 410-510-0700 ext. 8164

