CJ Santos | Nemphos Braue

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2018

Carlos “CJ” Santos has been named an associate with the corporate team of boutique firm Nemphos Braue LLC. Santos represents clients in sophisticated private company mergers and acquisitions, private equity transactions, debt-financing and general corporate matters. At NB Law, Santos will focus on debt finance and commercial lending transactions, mergers and acquisitions and general corporate counsel ...

