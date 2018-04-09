Quantcast

Danielle Bridge | Hill Management Services

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2018

Hill Management Services Inc., a full-service real estate development and investment company headquartered in Timonium, has promoted Danielle Bridge to property manager. Formerly a project coordinator with the company, Bridge has worked with the company for the past two years. In her new position, Bridge will oversee the day-to-day property management functions for a group of commercial ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo