Quantcast

Franchot declares war on his party’s leadership

Miller shrugs off comptroller’s vows to unseat him

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 9, 2018

ANNAPOLIS — On a day when the legislature slowly wound down the final hours of the 2018 session, a longtime Democrat and former lawmaker rolled a political grenade into the State House and declared war on the leaders of his own party. Comptroller Peter Franchot Monday called for the election-year ouster of Senate President Thomas V. ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo