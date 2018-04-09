Quantcast

House rejects bill to repeal 20 percent rule in med-mal cases

Action follows Senate vote to lift limit on experts

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 9, 2018

ANNAPOLIS – The House of Delegates on Monday resoundingly defeated a proposed repeal of a decades-old rule requiring that doctors be barred from testifying in medical-malpractice cases if they have spent more than 20 percent of their professional time as expert witnesses. The House’s 41-89 vote against repeal came within hours of the Senate’s 24-21 vote ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo