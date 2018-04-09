ADVERTISEMENT

LEGAL PRACTICE ASSISTANT/PARALEGAL

Elder Law and Disability Law Firm conveniently located in Howard County, Maryland, seeks an experienced Legal Practice Assistant/Paralegal to join our team. Job Description will include, but is not limited to, drafting pleadings and correspondence, direct contact with clients and courts and general file administration.

Candidate should possess a minimum of 5 years professional law firm experience in a legal assistant or paralegal capacity. The ideal candidate must be an energetic self-starter, detailed-oriented, flexible and able to perform with an acceptable level of accuracy in fast-paced environment. Must possess excellent oral and written communication skills and must be proficient in Microsoft Word. Experience with LexisNexis Time Matters™ a plus but not required.

Degree in paralegal studies preferred but not required.

Please submit resume to:

