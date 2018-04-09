Quantcast

Live Hotel to get May 22 grand opening

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2018

The Cordish Companies and Live Casino & Hotel announced Monday the luxury Live Hotel will open May 22 in Hanover. The 350,000 square-foot hotel features guest rooms designed with a mix of modern style and chic, urban flare, along with public spaces with floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings accented with chandeliers and wood and polished marble throughout. The ...

