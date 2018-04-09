Quantcast

Md. legislature takes a step to add dental care to Medicaid

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 9, 2018

Maryland could begin extending dental care to adults enrolled in Medicaid under a pilot program the General Assembly passed Saturday. Advocates believe that improving oral health could drive down emergency room visits and reduce the costs associated with chronic issues like diabetes and heart disease. "Many Maryland adults face serious financial obstacles to obtaining dental care," Salliann Alborn, ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo