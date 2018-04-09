Quantcast

Nhu Nguyen | Warschawski

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2018

Nhu Nguyen has been promoted to senior videographer and multimedia designer at Warschawski. In her new role, Nhu is responsible for leading and executing multimedia solutions for the agency’s clients, including overseeing photography and video work, as well as designing print and digital materials. Since joining Warschawski in 2017 as an interactive graphic designer and photographer, Nhu ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo