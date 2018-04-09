Quantcast

Sanford Heisler opens Baltimore law office

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2018

Sanford Heisler Sharp LLP, a national public interest and social justice law firm representing plaintiffs, announced Monday the firm will open an office in Baltimore. Deborah K. Marcuse, formerly the firm's New York City managing partner, has returned to the firm and will lead the Baltimore office.  Steven J. Kelly, a nationally-recognized defender of crime victims' rights in criminal ...

