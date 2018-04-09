Quantcast

Susie Cunningham, Michael A. Grabenstein and Ashley P. Liss | JMT Architecture

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2018

Susie Cunningham, AIA, LEED AP, Michael A. Grabenstein, AIA, LEED AP and Ashley P. Liss, AIA have joined Hunt Valley-based JMT Architecture, the architecture and design division of JMT Inc., as licensed architects. Cunningham began her professional career more than 20 years ago on construction sites as an intern with The Whiting-Turner Contracting Company. She joined ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo