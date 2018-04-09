Quantcast

Tech update improves services for Harford pantry program

By: Daily Record Staff April 9, 2018

A change in software technology to SmartChoice has allowed the Harford Community Action Agency to streamline its delivery of services for its food pantry. The SmartChoice program was funded with a grants from the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development and the local management board. In addition, the Dresher Foundation provided a grant for a ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo