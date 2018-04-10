Quantcast

Amid congratulatory bill signings, Hogan vows repeal of BPW bill

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 10, 2018

Gov. Larry Hogan is vowing to force the legislature to repeal a new law that strips the Board of Public Works of its oversight of state funding for school construction and renovation projects. Hogan made the promise while speaking to reporters outside his official residence in Annapolis. He called the passage of the bill, and the legislature's override of ...

