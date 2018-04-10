Andreas Kranias | Live Casino & Hotel

Live Casino & Hotel announced that hospitality industry veteran Andreas Kranias has been named general manager of The Prime Rib steakhouse.

Kranias brings more than 30 years of hospitality industry experience to his new position at The Prime Rib, including work in hotel, casino and restaurant operations and management. He oversees day-to-day operations, including staff management, and works with the culinary team on program developments. With a track record of increasing revenue, he will maximize profits at the award-winning restaurant by ensuring guest and employee satisfaction.

Kranias has an extensive local and international portfolio that adds a diverse perspective to the team. Prior to joining Live Casino & Hotel, he worked for esteemed and international companies, including Caesars Entertainment Corporation, European Chamber of Economics, and globally for both Hilton Hotels & Resorts and Inter-Continental Hotels and Resorts.