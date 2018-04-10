Quantcast

Baltimore metro home prices surge as supply dwindles

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer April 10, 2018

The median sales price for a home in the Baltimore metro area reached its highest March levels in the last decade. On average, the median sales price in the region hit $259,000. That represents a 5.7 percent year-over-year increase in the median price, according to data provided by MarketStats by ShowingTime based on listing activity from ...

