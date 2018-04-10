Quantcast

Baltimore No. 83 in US News’ Best Places to Live list

By: Daily Record Staff April 10, 2018

Baltimore came in at No. 83 on U.S. News and World Report’s annual Best Places to Live surey, which was released Tuesday. U.S. News analyzed 125 metro areas in the United States to find the best places to live based on quality of life and the job market in each metro area, as well as the ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo