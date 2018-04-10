Jody S. Berg

Founder and CEO

Media Works, LTD

Jody S. Berg built Media Works, LTD into one of the most respected marketing firms in the mid-Atlantic in the 29 years since she founded the company. In addition to Baltimore, the company has offices in Charlotte, North Carolina, and Phoenix, Arizona. Berg continued working while also taking care of her family during her breast cancer fight and ultimately beat breast cancer nine years ago.

Berg is a mentor to many, including employees, and in 2016 was honored as a Distinguished Woman by the Girl Scouts of Central Maryland, in large part due to her mentorship of a Girl Scout.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.