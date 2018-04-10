LaKeecia Allen

Associate County Attorney

Office of the County Attorney for Prince George’s County

In her role as associate attorney at the Office of the County Attorney for Prince George’s County, LaKeecia Allen in 2015 advised the executive and legislative branches on the budget ordinance when the two branches held opposing views. The county attorney’s office represents both branches, and Allen successfully advised both until they agreed and an ordinance was passed.

Allen has mentored high school students in the programs, We, the Jury and They had a Dream Too: Young Leaders of the Civil Rights Movement. In addition, she routinely participates in community activities such as National Night Out, Christmas in April, and Community Bridges events. She volunteers with the Prince George’s County Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center by helping survivors through crisis intervention.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.