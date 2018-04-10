Magistrate JoAnn Asparagus

Family Law Magistrate

Caroline County Circuit Court

JoAnn Asparagus has served as Magistrate of the Circuit Court for Caroline County for nearly 20 years and is the longest-serving magistrate on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. At one time, she served Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne’s and Talbot counties. She has been active in several judiciary committees involving family law and was a co-founder of Caroline County’s juvenile drug court.

She is an active participant in the Talbot County chapter of the NAACP and is a volunteer for the Talbot Interfaith Shelter, which serves the area’s homeless population.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.