Maureen M. Black

John A. Scholl, MD and Mary Louise Scholl, MD Endowed Professor

University of Maryland School of Medicine

Dr. Maureen M. Black has more than 20 years experience working in early child development. Her research has helped shape scientific understanding and the public dialogue around the integration of early childhood development into interventions to promote child health and nutrition. Her research has focused on effective ways to tackle major public health problems confronting children in low-income communities in Maryland and in low-and middle-income countries throughout the world.

Black has twice been recognized with awards for her mentorship and has authored a paper on mentorship. At the University of Maryland, she chaired the promotion committee for the Department of Pediatrics from 2010 through 2017. During that time, she mentored colleagues through the promotion process and established a number of procedures and other structure to improve promotion outcomes.

