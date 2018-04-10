Quantcast

Voters seek removal of Oaks’ name from primary ballot

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer April 10, 2018

Three voters registered in former state senator Nathaniel Oaks' Baltimore district are suing the Maryland State Board of Elections over its alleged refusal to remove his name from the primary ballot.

