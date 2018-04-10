Roselyn Aker-Black, Psy.D

Clinical Psychologist

Dr. Roz Therapeutic and Coaching Services

Roselyn Aker-Black creates programs in the community to provide affordable access to mental health resources by mitigating the stigma associated with asking for help. Such efforts have included the Dr. Roz Academy, The Dr. Roz Empowerment Makeover and the #DrRozServes initiative.

The first in her family to earn a college degree, Aker-Black continued her education and earned a doctorate.

She is a regular guest relationship expert on WHUR-FM worldwide (Howard University’s radio station) and is the series psychologist for the new show on TVONE, For my Woman!

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.