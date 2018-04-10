Tim Braue | Nemphos Braue

Tim Braue, a principal at boutique law firm Nemphos Braue, has been named a member of the board of directors of Junior Achievement of Central Maryland Inc., a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating young people to succeed in a rapidly changing economy,

Prior to forming Nemphos Braue law, Braue has worked at some of the largest corporate law firms in the world, leading transaction teams in complex, multibilion-dollar financing and acquisitions. He also served in very high federal and state government positions.

Braue served in the White House as deputy associate director of presidential personnel and was later appointed by President George W. Bush to be the counsel to the attorney general in the U.S Department of Justice.

Braue focuses his practice in the area of sophisticated corporate transactions. He frequently represents private companies, venture capital investors and private equity funds.