Quantcast

Trump: Raid on his lawyer abuses attorney-client privilege

By: Associated Press Eric Tucker and Chad Day April 10, 2018

Federal agents have raided the office of President Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including payment to Stormy Daniels.

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo