By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2018

messing-barbaraBarbara Pisano Messing

Administrative-Clinical Director
GBMC – The Milton J. Dance Jr. Head and Neck Center

As the Administrative-Clinical Director for GBMC’s Milton J. Dance Jr. Head and Neck Center, Barbara Pisano Messing knows how to multitask.

She supervises three departments with a total of 46 or more staff providing clinical services to patients and conducts research to help advance knowledge of head and neck cancers. A national and international lecturer, she also is working on her Ph.D. through the University of Queensland.

Since 2013, Messing has been a member of the Dance Endowment Board. She is vice chair of the American Board of Swallowing and Swallowing Disorders.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.

