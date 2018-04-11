Cassandra Jones Havard

Professor of Law, Director, Charles Hamilton Houston Scholars Program

University of Baltimore School of Law

The legal field is one of the least racially diverse professions so University of Baltimore law professor Cassandra Jones Havard set out to change those numbers.

In 2010, she co-created the Charles Hamilton Houston Scholars Program as a diversity initiative for minority UB freshmen and sophomore undergraduates designed to teach skills and expose students to the legal profession.

Serving as director of the two-week intensive session, Jones Havard considers the program to be her proudest professional achievement. CHHSP has aided and encouraged more than a dozen minority students to enroll in law schools across the country.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.