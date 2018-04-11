Cassandra Jones Havard
Professor of Law, Director, Charles Hamilton Houston Scholars Program
University of Baltimore School of Law
The legal field is one of the least racially diverse professions so University of Baltimore law professor Cassandra Jones Havard set out to change those numbers.
In 2010, she co-created the Charles Hamilton Houston Scholars Program as a diversity initiative for minority UB freshmen and sophomore undergraduates designed to teach skills and expose students to the legal profession.
Serving as director of the two-week intensive session, Jones Havard considers the program to be her proudest professional achievement. CHHSP has aided and encouraged more than a dozen minority students to enroll in law schools across the country.