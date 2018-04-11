Quantcast

By: pbrannan April 11, 2018

guyton-michele_2Dr. Michele Guyton

Tourette Association of America Mid-Atlantic Chapter and Maryland State Board of Education

As a member of the state Board of Education, Michele Guyton helps oversee Maryland’s 24 local public school systems. But that’s barely the beginning of her accomplishments.

A Ph.D. in Developmental Psychology, she has taught at the University of Iowa. She is an accomplished singer and actor, and is running for a seat in the Maryland House of Delegates.

Perhaps most significantly, she started a grassroots support group for parents of children with disabilities that evolved into the Mid-Atlantic Chapter of the Tourette Syndrome Association, of which she is chairwoman.

