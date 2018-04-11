Quantcast

State lawmakers entering unique election landscape

National political mood shadows campaign season, with each party facing its own internal battles as well

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter April 11, 2018

The confetti and balloons that fell on the House of Delegates and Senate did not only mark the end of the 2018 General Assembly session – it also opened the curtains on this year’s election season. Monday's close of the 90-day session marked the sprint to the 2018 primary election in June and a longer march ...

