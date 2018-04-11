Jill McClune

VP, Contracts and Federal Compliance

Avon Protection Systems, Inc.

As Avon Protection Systems Inc.’s Vice President of Contracts and Federal Compliance, Jill McClune helps first responders and military personnel get high quality, innovative respiratory protective equipment.

During her tenure as Army Alliance president from 2013 to 2017, McClune successfully fought against federal budget cuts to the Aberdeen Proving Ground, elevated awareness among legislators on the contributions of the state’s military installations and received funding for an executive director to serve the next president. She currently serves now as president emeritus and legislative lead.

McClune is also co-chair of Association of Defense Communities’ Federal Outreach Advisory Committee.

This is a winner profile from The Daily Record's 2018 Top 100 Women awards. Information for this profile was sourced from the honoree's application for the award.