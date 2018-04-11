Quantcast

Iraq war veteran gets life in slaying of Maryland girlfriend

By: Associated Press April 11, 2018

An Iraq war veteran who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder has been sentenced to life in prison for first-degree murder.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 | ISSN 2474-784X bridge tower media logo