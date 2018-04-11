Quantcast

Md. continues venture capital momentum with $405 million in Q1

By: Tim Curtis Daily Record Business Reporter April 11, 2018

Maryland companies continued last year’s strong performance in receiving venture capital investments, sparked by the large Viela Bio deal, according to the quarterly MoneyTree Report from PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and CB Insights. With more than $405 million invested last quarter, Maryland recorded its best start to the year since 2000 and has already beat yearly totals for ...

