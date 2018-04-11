Quantcast

Orolia subsidiary awarded $34M US Army contract

By: Daily Record Staff April 11, 2018

McMurdo Inc., a subsidiary of Lanham-based government contractor Orolia, received a $33,986,800 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to manufacture personnel recovery devices for the U.S. Army. The device is a dual-mode, MIL-SPEC Personal Locator Beacon that will be integrated into the Army's Personnel Recovery Support System (PRSS). It will be capable of transmitting both open and secure signals (training-combat ...

