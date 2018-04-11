Peter Maller | Maller Wealth Advisors

Peter Maller, founder and president of Maller Wealth Advisors, was named Planner of the Year for 2017 by Lincoln Financial Advisors. Maller has received the honor nine times in 11 years, more times than any other financial planner in the history of the firm.

The Planner of the Year is awarded to the leading financial planners from among thousands of Lincoln Financial Network planners. The award is based on sales, quality of service and commitment to Lincoln’s principles and selected by Lincoln senior managers.