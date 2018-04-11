Shawn Kros

CEO

The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region

Since being named CEO/Executive Director of The Arc Northern Chesapeake Region in 2010, Shawn Kros has helped to grow the staff and aid to individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in Harford and Cecil counties.

Working at the Aberdeen-based organization since 2002, Kros previously served as director of treatment foster care, director of family services and director of human resources, quality improvement and training.

The University of Nebraska alumnus is incoming president for the Maryland Association of Community Services and chair of the Harford County Local Management Board.

