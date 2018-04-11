Quantcast

Zuckerberg: Regulation of social media firms is ‘inevitable’

By: Associated Press Mary Clare Jalonick, Barbara Ortutay and David Hamilton April 11, 2018

WASHINGTON — Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a House oversight panel Wednesday that he believes it is "inevitable" there will be regulation of the social media industry and also disclosed to lawmakers that his own data was included in the personal information sold to malicious third parties. "The internet is growing in importance around the world ...

