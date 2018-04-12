Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018
10. Goodell DeVries Leech & Dann
1 South St., Suite 2000
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 783-4000
http://www.gdldlaw.com
Number of lawyers in Maryland: 62
Number of lawyers at partner level: 35
Number of female lawyers at partner level: 14
Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2
Number of lawyers of counsel: 3
Number of new hires in 2017: 4 (3 male, 1 female)
Number of elevations in 2017: 3 (1 male, 2 female)
Number of associates: 18
Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Linda Woolf
Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.