Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

10. Goodell DeVries Leech & Dann

1 South St., Suite 2000

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 783-4000

http://www.gdldlaw.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 62

Number of lawyers at partner level: 35

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 14

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2

Number of lawyers of counsel: 3

Number of new hires in 2017: 4 (3 male, 1 female)

Number of elevations in 2017: 3 (1 male, 2 female)

Number of associates: 18

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Linda Woolf

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.