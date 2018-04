Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

11. Lerch, Early & Brewer

7600 Wisconsin Avenue, Suite 700

Bethesda, MD 20814

(301) 986-1300

http://www.lerchearly.com/

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 61

Number of lawyers at partner level: 45

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 12

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 3

Number of lawyers of counsel: 6

Number of associates: 10

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Steven A. Robins

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.