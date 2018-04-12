Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018
12. Gordon Feinblatt LLC
233 E. Redwood St.
Baltimore, MD 21202
(410) 576-4000
http://www.gfrlaw.com
Number of lawyers in Maryland: 60
Number of lawyers at partner level: 43
Number of female lawyers at partner level: 10
Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2
Number of lawyers of counsel: 2
Number of departures in 2017: 8
Number of new hires in 2017: 7 (4 male, 3 female)
Number of elevations in 2017: 0
Number of associates: 15
Average starting salary for associates: $115,000
Number of billable hours expected of associates: 1,750
Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Barry F. Rosen
Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.