Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

12. Gordon Feinblatt LLC

233 E. Redwood St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 576-4000

http://www.gfrlaw.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 60

Number of lawyers at partner level: 43

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 10

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2

Number of lawyers of counsel: 2

Number of departures in 2017: 8

Number of new hires in 2017: 7 (4 male, 3 female)

Number of elevations in 2017: 0

Number of associates: 15

Average starting salary for associates: $115,000

Number of billable hours expected of associates: 1,750

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Barry F. Rosen

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.