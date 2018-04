Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

5. Shulman Rogers

12505 Park Potomac Ave.

Potomac, MD 20854

(301) 230-5200

http://www.ShulmanRogers.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 95

Number of lawyers at partner level: 46

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 6

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2

Number of lawyers of counsel: 14

Number of departures in 2017: 17 (12 male, 5 female)

Number of new hires in 2017: 7 (3 male, 4 female)

Number of elevations in 2017: 0

Number of associates: 35

Number of billable hours expected of associates: 1,800

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Samuel Spiritos