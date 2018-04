Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

59. Miller, Miller & Canby Chtd.*

200-B Monroe St.

Rockville, MD 20850

(301) 762-5212

http://www.millermillercanby.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 14

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.