Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

6. DLA Piper

6225 Smith Ave.

Baltimore, MD 21209

(410) 580-3000

http://www.dlapiper.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 87

Number of lawyers at partner level: 46

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 8

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2

Number of lawyers of counsel: 14

Number of departures in 2017:

Number of new hires in 2017: 9 (3 male, 6 female)

Number of elevations in 2017:

Number of associates: 27

Average starting salary for associates: $180,000

Number of billable hours expected of associates: 2,000

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Brett Ingerman

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.