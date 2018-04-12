Quantcast

By: Daily Record Staff April 12, 2018

Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

6. DLA Piper

6225 Smith Ave.
Baltimore, MD 21209
(410) 580-3000
http://www.dlapiper.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 87
Number of lawyers at partner level: 46
Number of female lawyers at partner level: 8
Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2
Number of lawyers of counsel: 14
Number of departures in 2017:
Number of new hires in 2017: 9 (3 male, 6 female)
Number of elevations in 2017:
Number of associates: 27
Average starting salary for associates: $180,000
Number of billable hours expected of associates: 2,000
Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Brett Ingerman

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.

