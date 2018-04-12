Quantcast

April 12, 2018

Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

7. Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell and Berkowitz PC

100 Light St.
Baltimore, MD 21202
(901) 526-2000
https://www.bakerdonelson.com/

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 85
Number of lawyers at partner level: 51
Number of female lawyers at partner level: 12
Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 1
Number of lawyers of counsel: 5
Number of departures in 2017: 0
Number of new hires in 2017: 1 (male)
Number of elevations in 2017: 0
Number of associates: 17
Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: James Edwards, Jr.

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.

