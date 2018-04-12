Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

7. Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell and Berkowitz PC

100 Light St.

Baltimore, MD 21202

(901) 526-2000

https://www.bakerdonelson.com/

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 85

Number of lawyers at partner level: 51

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 12

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 1

Number of lawyers of counsel: 5

Number of departures in 2017: 0

Number of new hires in 2017: 1 (male)

Number of elevations in 2017: 0

Number of associates: 17

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: James Edwards, Jr.

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.