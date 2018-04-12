Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

8. Offit Kurman, P.A.

300 E. Lombard St., Suite 2010

Baltimore, MD 21202

(410) 209-6453

https://www.offitkurman.com/

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 76

Number of lawyers at partner level: 49

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 17

Number of non-white lawyers at partner level: 2

Number of lawyers of counsel: 0

Number of departures in 2017: 9

Number of new hires in 2017: 5 (3 male, 2 female)

Number of associates: 13

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Timothy Lynch

Other locations in Maryland: Baltimore, Maple Lawn, Frederick, Maple Lawn

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.