Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018
9. Semmes, Bowen & Semmes
25 S. Charles St., Suite 1400
Baltimore, MD 21201
(410) 539-5040
https://semmes.com
Number of lawyers in Maryland: 68
Number of lawyers at partner level: 34
Number of female lawyers at partner level: 6
Number of lawyers of counsel: 12
Number of associates: 28
Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Thomas V. McCarron
Other locations in Maryland: Hagerstown, Salisbury
Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.