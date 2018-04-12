Maryland’s Largest Law Firms 2018

9. Semmes, Bowen & Semmes

25 S. Charles St., Suite 1400

Baltimore, MD 21201

(410) 539-5040

https://semmes.com

Number of lawyers in Maryland: 68

Number of lawyers at partner level: 34

Number of female lawyers at partner level: 6

Number of lawyers of counsel: 12

Number of associates: 28

Who is the firm’s managing partner or managing partner equivalent?: Thomas V. McCarron

Other locations in Maryland: Hagerstown, Salisbury

Information is as of Jan. 1, 2018, based on survey responses and company websites. Companies that did not respond are marked with an asterisk.